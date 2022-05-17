Watch
CDC: COVID-19 testing before flying domestically now recommended

Ted S. Warren/AP
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by Abbott Laboratories, in Tacoma, Wash. On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, the FDA said Abbott’s BinaxNow and Quidel’s QuickVue tests can now be sold without a prescription for consumers to test themselves repeatedly at home. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Posted at 2:07 PM, May 17, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for travel suggesting Americans flying domestically should get tested for COVID-19 “as close to the time of departure as possible.”

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced Tuesday that all Americans can now receive a third round of free COVID-19 tests in the mail.

Here is how you can order a free COVID-19 test:

Visit COVIDTests.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.

Each household is eligible for up to eight additional tests.

