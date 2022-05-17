CDC: COVID-19 testing before flying domestically now recommended

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for travel suggesting Americans flying domestically should get tested for COVID-19 “as close to the time of departure as possible.”

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced Tuesday that all Americans can now receive a third round of free COVID-19 tests in the mail.

Here is how you can order a free COVID-19 test:

Visit COVIDTests.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.

Each household is eligible for up to eight additional tests.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.