CDC data shows Michigan tops country with new COVID cases

Posted at 4:59 PM, Nov 16, 2021
(WXYZ) — According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Michigan is leading the country when it comes to new COVID-19 cases per population.

The case rate for the state was 503.8 per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, which is currently the highest in the U.S. Minnesota had the second highest rate with 490.2 per 100,000 over the past seven days, according to the CDC.

The data from the CDC comes as health officials in the state are warning that Michigan is in a “fourth surge.”

Henry Ford health officials Tuesday sounded the alarm on rising hospitalizations.

“We are gravely concerned,” said Dr. Adnan Munkarah, Henry Ford’s Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer during a press update on Tuesday.

Dr. Munkarah said the health system has 330 patients with COVID across their five hospitals, with more patients awaiting test results. He said that’s about a 60% rise from the last week in October.

“Our numbers mirror what we are seeing across the state,” he said.

On Monday, the state reported 21,034 new COVID cases over a three day period.

