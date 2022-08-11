Watch Now
CDC data shows southeast Michigan drops to medium levels of COVID-19 in community

CDC.GOV
Posted at 5:05 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 17:05:18-04

(WXYZ) — All of southeastern Michigan is currently listed as under medium levels of COVID-19 in the community, after having high levels since July 29.

Several counties in the upper Lower Peninsula and a number in the Upper Peninsula remain in the high category.

When a county is in a high risk of community transmission, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public and on public transportation.

It's recommended to stay up to date with the COVID-19 vaccine and get tested if you have symptoms. You should also take additional precautions if you are at high risk for severe illness.

