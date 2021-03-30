CDC: Michigan has worst COVID-19 infection rate of any state in the country

(WXYZ) — Michigan had the worst COVID-19 infection rate for any state in the country over the last 7 days, according to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the data on their COVID tracker, Michigan had 361.5 cases of COVID-19 per every 100,000 people. That puts Michigan at the highest in the country, grouped only with New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

New Jersey had the second-highest COVID-19 rate at 351.7 per 100,000 people. Both New York and Connecticut were below 300 per 100,000.

However, Michigan's COVID-19 infection rate does trail New York City, which the CDC does not calculate as part of New York State. NYC over the last 7 days had a COVID-19 rate of 366.5 per 100,000 people.

