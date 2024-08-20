CDC reports highest COVID spike in two years just as kids head back to school

(WXYZ) — COVID cases are on the rise with back-to-school right around the corner. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this summer has seen the highest spike in COVID cases in the last two years.

Some parents have concerns, while others say they are prepared to continue the same preventative measures that they have been doing since COVID erupted.

“My personal option is to make sure they are wearing masks and have sanitizers,” said Alonda Arrington, a mom of two.

Arrington, 36, says since COVID, she doesn’t allow her children to go into public places without a mask on—including school.

“It’s not wrong to wear a mask,” said Dr. Tiffney Wildener, Pediatrician, at Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Widener says she has begun to see an uptick in COVID cases. She says the symptoms are the same as a typical cold and she doesn’t expect for the cases to decrease with school going back in session.

“We know that schools are the wonderful germ homes,” said Dr. Widener. “And what should we do, is what I’m hearing people ask more than anything.”

“And then what to do in terms of the COVID vaccine for individuals that have chosen to get it. And what should we do?”

Dr. Widener says if a child has already received a vaccine prior to last September, then the child should receive a booster.

Shayne Dawkins is a parent of a soon-to-be third grader. He says he is not concerned about the COVID surge since his child is vaccinated.

He’s leaving the masking regulations up to the schools, but if they say mask up, his child will follow suit.

“Mask on, I feel that’s up to the school’s discretion,” said Dawkins. “Because it depends on how the teacher feels about teaching in front of the classroom with a bunch of kids not knowing if they’re sick or what not.”

“I would advise that when teachers have students in the classroom they should be aware if there are any underlying medical conditions that, that particular student may have,” Dr. Widener added. “Because it may have implications on when we should be concerned for that child."

Currently, the nation is relying on wastewater to measure COVID levels--due to the many different ways to test for the virus outside a doctor’s office.

Dr. Widener says COVID today is far different from when it first surfaced, but it can still make some children very ill.

“So, individuals that have underlying chronic conditions--especially those who have respiratory or heart issues, that’s gonna be where we see the worst cases of COVID-19 at its current state,” she said.

Alonda says her son is immunocompromised, but she has fear of the vaccine and she believes the mask is what she thinks has protected both of her children from getting COVID.

"I’m a lot more comfortable with the mask..my son does not play about that mask. He knows it’s not supposed to come off his face. He knows that it needs to cover his nose, under his chin…yeah he don’t play about that mask.”

