Central Michigan University requiring COVID vaccination or weekly testing, masks in most areas

(WXYZ) — Central Michigan University is requiring all students, faculty and staff to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination by Sept. 3 or begin weekly testing, according to an update announcement made Thursday.

Students, faculty and staff can complete a form and upload their vaccination card through the university’s “Protect yourself. Protect others.”program.

Unvaccinated people will have to test weekly on campus, which will be free of charge, according to the university. Testing will be available starting August 30.

The university also states that masks will also be required in many campus areas, including classrooms, labs, instructional spaces, communal areas, health clinic areas and indoors in any single room or enclosed space with more than 25 individuals in attendance.

The full guidelines can be read here.

