COVID-19 hospitalizations in Michigan set new record amid surge

(WXYZ) — Michigan set a record for adults hospitalized with COVID-19, according to new data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

On Monday, Michigan reported 4,580 adults hospitalized with COVID-19. The previous record was 4,518 adults set on Dec. 13. Another 321 adults are hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID-19.

Metro Detroit has the majority of hospitalizations with 2,690 adults in the hospital with confirmed cases.

The hospitalization record comes just days after the state set a record for new cases, averaging over 20,000 new cases per day on Wednesday and Thursday of last week.

There are also 94 children hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and another 14 children hospitalized with suspected cases.

Region 2 south, which includes, Detroit, Wayne, Monroe, and Washtenaw counties, has 54 children with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in the hospital, 12 less than the 66 reported last week. Region 2 north, which is Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties, has 22 children with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in the hospital, double the 11 reported last week.

The highly-transmissible omicron variant is responsible for the surge in cases.

