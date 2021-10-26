City of Detroit begins offering all COVID-19 vaccine boosters at every vaccination site

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is now providing COVID-19 booster shots from all drugmakers at all vaccination sites.

Health officials say Moderna, Pfizer and J&J booster shots are available at all vaccination sites after the FDA approval.

Those who are 18 and up may get the booster if they completed their Pfizer or Moderna two-shot vaccine series at least six months prior or their Johnson & Johnson single shot at least two months prior.

People may choose which vaccine booster they want.

"We have ample supplies of vaccines, and that includes booster doses for everyone who is now eligible to receive them," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said in a release. "Vaccines remain the best tool we have available for protection from COVID-19. I am encouraging all Detroiters to get their booster dose now, before the holidays. And, if you haven’t been vaccinated, please do so now."

Any ages 18 and older is eligible for the booster shots, the CDC is highly recommending the following groups to receive them:

Detroit residents 65 years and older

Detroit residents 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions

Individuals 18 or older living or working in Detroit whose occupation puts them at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure.

Booster shots will be available at all City of Detroit vaccination sites including all ten walk-in centers, as well as home visits. Below is a full list of locations:

Weekday Walk-in Locations (M-F):

Farwell Rec. Center 2711 E. Outer Drive M-F 9AM – 1PM

Samaritan Center 5555 Conner Ave M-F 2PM – 7PM

Clemente Rec Center 2631 Bagley M-F 9AM – 1PM

Clark Park 1130 Clark Ave M-F 2PM – 7PM

NW Activities Center 18100 Meyers M-F 9AM – 7PM

Weekday Appt Only Location (M-F):

TCF Center 89 Steve Yzerman Drive M-F 9AM – 5PM

Community Saturday Locations

Greater Emmanuel Church 19190 Schaefer Sat 9AM – 1PM

New Providence Church 18211 Plymouth Sat 9AM – 1PM

Galilee Missionary Baptist 5251 E. Outer Drive Sat 9AM – 1PM

Triumph Church East Campus 2760 E. Grand Blvd Sun 9AM – 1PM

Triumph Church Southfield Campus 15500 J L Hudson Dr. Sun 7:45AM- 3PM

