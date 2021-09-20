Watch
City of Detroit elevated to "High" community transmission of COVID-19

Posted at 1:31 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 13:33:02-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit has now been elevated from "substantial" to a "high" transmission rate of COVID-19.

Transmission rates are considered high when there are 100 or more weekly new cases per 100,000 individuals.

Detroit now has 116.5 new weekly cases per 100,000 residents. The Delta variant is responsible for 97.7% of new COVID-19 cases in the community.

Health experts are recommending masks at all public indoor settings even for those fully vaccinated.

“Due to the high community transmission, it is now more important than ever to wear your mask in public indoor settings. Detroit has come a long way and we don’t want to go back. We are asking residents to get tested if you suspect you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, and get vaccinated,” said Detroit Health Department Chief Public Health Officer, Denise Fair. “These are public health emergency measures that will limit hospitalization and death.”

Approximately 373,000 Detroiters have received at least one dose. That is approximately 43.9% of Detroit's population.

