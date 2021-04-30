City of Detroit to launch door-knocking campaign to encourage walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit will begin knocking on doors to encourage residents to get vaccinated at area walk-in locations.

The campaign will begin on Monday, May 3. Door-knocking will take place in neighborhoods around six vaccination sites.

“We are knocking on doors because we want to get the word about our walk-in locations and make it easy for everyone to take advantage of these life-saving vaccines,” said Denise Fair, Chief Public Health Officer.

The six walk-in vaccination sites include:

Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers

Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 East Outer Drive

Clemente, 2631 Bagley St.

Clark Park, 1130 Clark St.

Samaritan Center, 5555 Conner

Straight Gate Church, 10100 Grand River Avenue

“I want everyone to be on the lookout for our volunteers and flyers with information about our neighborhood vaccination clinics where walk-ins are welcome. No appointment necessary,” said Victoria Kovari, Executive Assistant to the Mayor.

