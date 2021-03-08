Menu

City of Warren to open vaccination clinic at City Hall

Diane Bondareff/AP
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN - The COVID-19 vaccine is prepped for healthcare workers at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in New York. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for NewYork-Presbyterian)
COVID-19 Vaccines
Posted at 10:10 AM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 10:10:49-05

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren City Hall will serve as a vaccination clinic on March 10-12.

The city plans on delivering vaccinations to residents in partnership with McLaren Health System and Walgreens Pharmacy.

"I speak with Warren residents every day who are having difficulty accessing COVID-19 vaccinations," Warren Mayor Jim Fouts said.

The vaccine clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from March 10-12. Fouts said the city is working to make this an ongoing project to make sure everyone in the community gets vaccinated soon.

Interested residents can sign up now on the city's website.

Here's who is eligible for the vaccine clinic:

o 65 Years or Older
o Frontline essential workers who work in a role that has frequent and intense exposure, and, due to the nature of the work, are not able to maintain a social distance
o Pre-kindergarten through high school teachers, support staff and child care workers who usually have direct contact with children
o First responders not covered in Phase 1A o Firefighters
o Police
o Conservation officers
o Inspectors
o Corrections workers (e.g., staff in prisons, jails, juvenile justice facilities) o Workers in homeless shelters, congregate child care institutions
o Adult and child protective services
o Other frontline essential workers in sectors essential to the functioning of society and at substantially higher risk of exposure to COVID-19 because work related activities must be performed on-site and involve being in close proximity (within 6 feet) to the public or to coworkers

