Clinton Township Police Chief Fred Posavetz dies of COVID-19 complications at 64

Remembering Clinton Township Police Chief Fred Posavetz
Posted at 1:50 PM, Mar 22, 2021
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Clinton Township Police Chief Fred Posavetz had died of complications from COVID-19 at the age of 64.

The township announced Posavetz's death in a news release Monday. He had been with the police department since April of 1980.

Posavetz served as police chief since April of 2007. He was scheduled to retire in June.

“As Chief, Fred was always proud to promote and swear-in new police officers,” said Clinton Township Supervisor Bob Cannon in a news release. “At these events, he emphasized the positive qualities of each officer, then he acknowledged and thanked the families for attending and for what would be their child’s next 25-years of service to the community.”

