COVID-19 booster shot appointments open in Livingston County

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — Livingston County residents can now schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

The Livingston County Health Department on Friday said it began scheduling appointments for booster doses of the vaccine.

The announcement comes after the recent recommendation from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines in the United States have been recommended.

COVID-19 vaccines are available through local health care providers and pharmacies. LCHD says convenient vaccine locations can be found at www.vaccines.gov. Before receiving a booster dose through LCHD, people will be required to show proof of their prior COVID-19 vaccination status. Proof can be requested at www.michigan.gov/MIimmsportal.

People who received a Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are eligible six or more months after their initial series if they are:

65 years or older

18 or older and live in a long-term health care setting

18 or older with an underlying medical condition

18 or older and live in a high-risk setting

Booter doses for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are recommended to those 18 and up, two or more months after their initial dose.

The CDC’s recommendation allows for mixing and matching of booster shots, allowing people to choose their original vaccine type or a different one.

People who are considering getting a different type of vaccine as a booster dose are urged to consult a health care provider beforehand. The county health department said it will not give individual guidance on mixing and matching booster shots.

People with moderately to severely compromised immune systems have been recommended to receive an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose at least 28 days after their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine to help improve the response.

Appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose with LCHD can be scheduled online. Those who need special assistance with scheduling an appointment can call 517-552-6842 or 211.

More information about COVID-19 can be found by visiting CDC.gov/Coronavirus or Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine. You can also email COVID19@livgov.com or call 517-546-9850.

