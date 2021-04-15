Watch
COVID-19 case surge expected for two more weeks, medical systems adjusting

Posted at 5:04 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 17:04:58-04

(WXYZ) — The numbers tell most of the story. Beaumont Medical Director Dr. Nick Gilpin says they are at 90 to 90% capacity in their eight hospital facilities with more than 800 COVID-19 patients.

A year ago they were at 1,200 to 1,300 and some hospitals were almost exclusive for COVID.

Dr. Gilpin also says staffing is their biggest concern going forward saying, “we can open up beds, we can create entire wings of the hospital if we have to, but if we don’t have people to staff those beds, we got nothin’.”

Henry Ford Health System is at 90% capacity and 20% of people tested for COVID are positive. Henry Ford is partnering with the state to administer the monoclonal antibody therapy discussed by Governor Whitmer yesterday.

Anyone who tests positive should talk with a doctor about getting the IV treatment to stay out of the hospital. Henry Ford Health System will be hitting the airwaves with an ad campaign with this information.

Henry Ford is also feeling the pinch of staffing and making adjustments. Henry Ford Macomb has the largest number of COVID cases out of 5 facilities.

