COVID-19 cases in Michigan continue to trend downward

Michigan reports 311 new cases, 5 deaths
WXYZ
Coronavirus Cases
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 14:37:26-04

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan reported 311 total new cases of COVID-19 from Saturday, Sunday and Monday combined.

There have been 5 deaths reported within that same timeframe. That brings the total number of cases to 894,260 and deaths to 19,853 since the pandemic began back in March 2020.

The numbers continue to trend downward after a peak in the early spring when the state was seeing several thousand cases per day.

Michigan recently dropped all COVID-19 restrictions across the state.

