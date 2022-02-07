COVID-19 hospitalizations decline for 24 straight days in Michigan, drop 45%

(WXYZ) — COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to drop in Michigan, a sign that the state is past the peak of the omicron surge that was seen last month.

According to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the total number of people hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state is now at 2,516.

That number has declined for 24 straight days, since a reported 4,579 people were hospitalized on Jan. 14. That decline is more than 45% over the 24-day period.

Michigan broke a record number of people hospitalized on Jan. 10 with 4,580 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19. There were also 117 children in the hospital with confirmed cases COVID-19 on that date.

As of Feb. 7, the number of children hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 62.

Cases have also dropped immensely in the state, and very quickly. New numbers released Monday afternoon saw the state average 3,299 cases per day over between Friday and Sunday. That's the lowest average number of daily new cases since early November.

Metro Detroit still accounts for the largest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Region 2S, which includes Detroit and Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, had 705 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Region 2N, which includes Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties, had 550 people hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

