COVID-19 long-haulers speak about their long road of recovery

(WXYZ) — Two COVID-19 long haulers are sharing their stories nearly a year after they were both diagnosed. It’s been a year of ups and downs, but in the end, both are happy to still be alive and the progress they’ve made.

Lynus Parker and Heather Elizabeth-Brown were both diagnosed with COVID-19 nearly a year ago. Both had to be placed on a ventilator. But, today they’re doing a lot better both physically and mentally.

“I almost lost my life. I came very close to death,” said Elizabeth-Brown.

“It’s been a real whirlwind I guess would be one way to describe it,” said Parker.

Parker and Elizabeth-Brown are two COVID-19 long haulers who continue to get better each day after surviving COVID-19.

“It’s been challenging, but at the end of the day, you have to overcome. I’m blessed to be alive and just keep moving forward,” said Parker.

Lynus was placed on a ventilator for 3 months. He lost more than 60 pounds and his vocal cords were partially paralyzed, he even had to learn how to walk again. But nearly a year later, Lynus is starting to feel like his old self.

“I think I’m doing well because I’m allowing my psychological aspect of my life and my spiritual part to not kind of fall victim to the physical part. I’m still trying to rehabilitate, I’m not as strong as I used to be, but I’ve gained 20 pounds,” said Parker.

Heather was also put on a ventilator for 31 days. She had to fight off stroke-like symptoms and numerous blood clots. She too was unable to walk.

Heather says it was her medical staff at Beaumont and one person specifically that helped her pull through and she had an opportunity to thank that nurse through Zoom.

“There is a humanity and there is a depth in your spirit that isn’t easily replicated. If I could show you every single day how much that one meant to me in the most darkest and confusing moments of my entire life, it would still not be enough, to show you how amazing and an angel on earth you were,” said Elizabeth-Brown.

Health officials are still researching whether or not long-haulers should get the vaccine.

Lynus and Heather say their both extremely grateful for what this year has taught them. Both say it’s important to look ahead to brighter days and their advice on getting a vaccine.

“Don’t wait it’s safe. Do it for yourself but also do it for everyone else around you,” said Parker.

“It is not worth the gamble to roll the dice with your life. It’s for other people in my community. It’s for my parents who are both in their 70s,” said Elizabeth-Brown.

Lynus says he just received his first dose of the vaccine.

Heather says she just recently received her second vaccine and is now fully vaccinated.

