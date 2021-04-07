COVID-19 vaccination clinics to open for Wayne County residents

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Wayne County Health Department has opened COVID-19 vaccination clinics to residents and workers 16 and older from Ecorse, Inkster, Hamtramck, Highland Park, Melvindale and River Rouge.

Appointments are available by calling 1-866-610-3885. The clinics will be held in Taylor and Livonia.

Due to limited vaccine supply, the health department is scheduling appointments for residents and workers from the most vulnerable communities with the highest social vulnerability index, as calculated by the CDC.

Up-to-date scheduling information can be found online at www.waynecounty.com/covid19.

“Vaccination is the one thing that can end this deadly pandemic and safely return life to normal,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans. “Now that we are able to expand vaccine eligibility, the right time for residents to get their shot is right now.”

Wayne County Health Department vaccination clinics are located at:

Wayne County Community College

Downriver Campus

21000 Northline Rd.

Taylor, MI 48180

Schoolcraft College

VisTaTech Center

18600 Haggerty Rd.

Livonia, MI 48152

Depending on vaccine supply, appointments will be scheduled for both clinics, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Transportation to clinics is available and, upon request, will be arranged through SMART when residents call to make an appointment.

“Expanded eligibility is a critical next step in combating COVID-19, so Wayne County is committed to ensuring wide vaccine accessibility,” said Wayne County Chief Operating Officer Genelle Allen. “Vaccine equity is essential to fully protecting our communities. That’s why Wayne County is making it easier for residents and workers to schedule appointments by phone and to obtain transportation assistance.”

Due to anticipated high call volume, residents and workers are encouraged to be patient when attempting to schedule an appointment and are urged to call back at different times of the day if they receive a busy signal.

Order of Wayne County Community Vaccine Scheduling

1. Ecorse

2. Inkster

3. Hamtramck

4. Highland Park

5. Melvindale

6. River Rouge

7. Romulus

8. Wayne

9. Lincoln Park

10. Dearborn Heights

11. Harper Woods

12. Westland

13. Belleville

14. Redford Township

15. Taylor

16. Dearborn

17. Flat Rock

18. Southgate

19. Riverview

20. Van Buren Township

21. Sumpter Township

22. Brownstown Township

23. Woodhaven

24. Garden City

25. Gibraltar

26. Wyandotte

27. Huron Township

28. Canton Township

29. Allen Park

30. Livonia

31. Plymouth

32. Plymouth Township

33. Trenton

34. Rockwood

35. Northville Township

36. Northville

37. Grosse Pointe Woods

38. Grosse Pointe

39. Grosse Ile Township

40. Grosse Pointe Park

41. Grosse Pointe Farms

42. Grosse Pointe Shores

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.