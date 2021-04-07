Watch
COVID-19 vaccination clinics to open for Wayne County residents

Nam Y. Huh/AP
Prepared COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine syringes are seen at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Illinois received about 43,000 doses in its first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine Monday as health officials reported another 103 coronavirus deaths statewide. Most of the shots will be distributed to local health care centers for health care workers, according to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 11:26 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 11:26:50-04

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Wayne County Health Department has opened COVID-19 vaccination clinics to residents and workers 16 and older from Ecorse, Inkster, Hamtramck, Highland Park, Melvindale and River Rouge.

Appointments are available by calling 1-866-610-3885. The clinics will be held in Taylor and Livonia.

Due to limited vaccine supply, the health department is scheduling appointments for residents and workers from the most vulnerable communities with the highest social vulnerability index, as calculated by the CDC.

Up-to-date scheduling information can be found online at www.waynecounty.com/covid19.

“Vaccination is the one thing that can end this deadly pandemic and safely return life to normal,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans. “Now that we are able to expand vaccine eligibility, the right time for residents to get their shot is right now.”

Wayne County Health Department vaccination clinics are located at:

Wayne County Community College

Downriver Campus
21000 Northline Rd.
Taylor, MI 48180

Schoolcraft College

VisTaTech Center
18600 Haggerty Rd.
Livonia, MI 48152

Depending on vaccine supply, appointments will be scheduled for both clinics, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Transportation to clinics is available and, upon request, will be arranged through SMART when residents call to make an appointment.

“Expanded eligibility is a critical next step in combating COVID-19, so Wayne County is committed to ensuring wide vaccine accessibility,” said Wayne County Chief Operating Officer Genelle Allen. “Vaccine equity is essential to fully protecting our communities. That’s why Wayne County is making it easier for residents and workers to schedule appointments by phone and to obtain transportation assistance.”

Due to anticipated high call volume, residents and workers are encouraged to be patient when attempting to schedule an appointment and are urged to call back at different times of the day if they receive a busy signal.

Order of Wayne County Community Vaccine Scheduling

1. Ecorse
2. Inkster
3. Hamtramck
4. Highland Park
5. Melvindale
6. River Rouge
7. Romulus
8. Wayne
9. Lincoln Park
10. Dearborn Heights
11. Harper Woods
12. Westland
13. Belleville
14. Redford Township
15. Taylor
16. Dearborn
17. Flat Rock
18. Southgate
19. Riverview
20. Van Buren Township
21. Sumpter Township
22. Brownstown Township
23. Woodhaven
24. Garden City
25. Gibraltar
26. Wyandotte
27. Huron Township
28. Canton Township
29. Allen Park
30. Livonia
31. Plymouth
32. Plymouth Township
33. Trenton
34. Rockwood
35. Northville Township
36. Northville
37. Grosse Pointe Woods
38. Grosse Pointe
39. Grosse Ile Township
40. Grosse Pointe Park
41. Grosse Pointe Farms
42. Grosse Pointe Shores

