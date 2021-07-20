At current pace, Michigan won't reach 70% of 16+ vaccinated against COVID-19 until 2022

(WXYZ) — Michigan's COVID-19 vaccination continues to slow, and an analysis of the latest data from the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows Michigan won't reach 70% of those 16 and up vaccinated until next year.

As of July 19, Michigan has 62.7% of people 16 and up vaccinated. That equals 5,075,104 people. The 70% mark is reached when the state gets 5,667,842.

During the month of July, Michigans' COVID-19 vaccination rate has slowed. During the first 18 days of the month, the state averaged just over 3,579 vaccines per day.

If that pace continues, Michigan wouldn't hit the mark of 70% of people 16 and up vaccinated until Jan. 1, 2022.

The percentage of Michiganders with at least one dose of a vaccine gets even lower when including those 12 and up.

According to the state, just 57.3% of Michiganders 12 and up are vaccinated with at least one dose. To reach 70% of those 12 and up with at least one dose, there has to be 6,016,405 people.

Despite announcing a vaccine lottery on July 1, the state's vaccination rate continues to slow and it's likely to slow as the months go on, meaning it could be past Jan. 1, 2022 before we hit 70%.

In June, the state averaged 7,273 vaccinations per day, and that number has been more than cut in half to start July.

