COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held in Warren, Ypsilanti

Posted at 9:23 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 12:33:30-04

(WXYZ) — COVID-19 vaccine clinics are planned in Warren and Ypsilanti.

On March 30, there will be a vaccine clinic held on March 30 at the Meijer Pharmacy in Ypsilanti.

To register:

• Text “HOPE” to 75049
• Visit clinic.meijer.com/register/CL0036 to register at the Meijer Pharmacy on Carpenter Rd. in Ypsilanti
• Register by phone by calling 2-1-1 and hold for an operator

In Warren, an anticipated 1,170 vaccines will be administered Wednesday, March 31 at the Meijer Pharmacy in Warren.

To register:

• Text “MOUND” to 75049
• Visit clinic.meijer.com/register/CL0058 to register at the Meijer Pharmacy on Mound Rd. in Warren
• Call (586) 722-7253 to register by phone

Those eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines include:
• All individuals 50 and older
• Individuals 16-49 with pre-existing health conditions or disabilities
• Health care, education, manufacturing, agricultural and food processing workers Opportunities:

