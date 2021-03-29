COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held in Warren, Ypsilanti

(WXYZ) — COVID-19 vaccine clinics are planned in Warren and Ypsilanti.

On March 30, there will be a vaccine clinic held on March 30 at the Meijer Pharmacy in Ypsilanti.

To register:

• Text “HOPE” to 75049

• Visit clinic.meijer.com/register/CL0036 to register at the Meijer Pharmacy on Carpenter Rd. in Ypsilanti

• Register by phone by calling 2-1-1 and hold for an operator

In Warren, an anticipated 1,170 vaccines will be administered Wednesday, March 31 at the Meijer Pharmacy in Warren.

To register:

• Text “MOUND” to 75049

• Visit clinic.meijer.com/register/CL0058 to register at the Meijer Pharmacy on Mound Rd. in Warren

• Call (586) 722-7253 to register by phone

Those eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines include:

• All individuals 50 and older

• Individuals 16-49 with pre-existing health conditions or disabilities

• Health care, education, manufacturing, agricultural and food processing workers Opportunities:

