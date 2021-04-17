Dearborn clinic offering late-night vaccinations during Ramadan

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dearborn is offering a different option for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine in a unique event during Ramadan.

The vaccination event starts at 8:00 pm and goes until 1:00 am Saturday morning.

This is a great opportunity for folks in Dearborn to get the vaccine, especially the Muslim population who are fasting during Ramadan

Mona Makki is Director of the Access Community Health and Research Center. She says they’re offering a unique opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine for a majority of its Muslim population during the Islamic month of Ramadan.

"We want to be able to accommodate folks that will be fasting, some people might be sleeping during the day, working, preparing meals for their families," she says.

Five hundred doses will be available from 8 pm until 1 am Saturday.

Representative Debbie Dingell says she was happy to see people come out to get the shot

"To see the number of people that are here today to get that vaccine, it’s what we all have to do," Dingell says.

During Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. The vaccine times give those who observe Ramadan the opportunity to get the vaccine.

"We appreciate what access is doing for everyone and for everyone who was able to take benefit of it, It’s nice that we’re getting vaccines. We happen to get it quicker and it’s nice they are open late."

Makki says it’s all about getting the vaccine distributed to those who want to get the shot.

"It’s very important to be able to provide this service to our community to make sure our community is safe," she says.

The center will also be offering another time to get people vaccinated during Ramadan in early May. That information will be posted on the center's social media pages.

