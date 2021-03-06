Menu

Dearborn hosting walk-in vaccine clinic on Sunday for residents in 7 communities

Posted at 4:26 PM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 20:28:33-05

(WXYZ) — Dearborn is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for seniors from seven different communities on Sunday.

It will happen from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center at 15801 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn.

The vaccination center will also offer appointments for those 65 and up from March 7-11 for people from Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Inkster, Redford, Allen Park, Garden City and Melvindale.

Appointments can only be made online at www.cityofdearborn.org/covid

People are urged to let their senior citizen loved ones and neighbors know about this opportunity, which is designed to make it easier to get a vaccine for people without the ability to sign up online for an appointment.

