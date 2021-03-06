Dearborn hosting walk-in vaccine clinic on Sunday for residents in 7 communities

(WXYZ) — Dearborn is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for seniors from seven different communities on Sunday.

It will happen from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center at 15801 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn.

The vaccination center will also offer appointments for those 65 and up from March 7-11 for people from Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Inkster, Redford, Allen Park, Garden City and Melvindale.

Appointments can only be made online at www.cityofdearborn.org/covid

People are urged to let their senior citizen loved ones and neighbors know about this opportunity, which is designed to make it easier to get a vaccine for people without the ability to sign up online for an appointment.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

