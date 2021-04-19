Detroit launches vaccination clinics without appointments

DETROIT (WXYZ) — “We know the reality on the vaccines, all across the country vaccines are dropping,” says Mayor Mike Duggan stating that he believes in part this could be due to vaccine hesitancy.

Detroit has already been lagging behind the rest of the state in the percentage of people getting vaccinated.

At the Ford Field state vaccination site, only 7 percent of the 149,791 doses administered so far have gone to a Detroiter (10,608 doses). 44% of those vaccinated at Ford Field live in Oakland County (66,394 doses), 24% from other parts of Wayne County (36,255 doses), 11% from Macomb Co. (16,726 doses), and 8.5 % from Washtenaw Co. (12,694 doses).

Within the city of Detroit, Mayor Duggan says they need to focus on reaching the younger age group as only 10 percent of Detroit’s between age 16 and 29 have been vaccinated.

The city has launched a Text Message service. You can text your address to 313-217-3732 and seconds later you’ll get a text response with 3 vaccination locations near you.

11 Walk-In Clinic options are available starting Tuesday. On Monday - Friday, 9 to 5, you can walk in - no appointment needed:

TCF Center indoors

Farwell Rec Center

NW Activity Center

Samaritan Center

Plus there are three Saturday walk-in locations: Fellowship Chapel, Second Ebeneezer, and Greater Grace.

In addition to walk-in appointments at neighborhood clinics.

With plenty of vaccines to give, Mayor Duggan is hoping easy access encourages more Detroiters of all ages to get them.

Interactive maps of vaccination sites: https://detroitmi.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/c734a2f4713843cd889a908f1408151f

List of vaccination sites:

