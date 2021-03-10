Duggan announces Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be distributed at Northwest Activities Center

(WXYZ) — During his State of the City speech Tuesday night, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced that a second vaccination center will be opening up.

This came as Duggan also announce that the Detroit Health Department has now administered 120,000 vaccine doses, many of them at the first vaccination site at the TCF Center.

Duggan says the second major vaccine site will open at the Northwest Activity Center at 18100 Meyers. It will offer the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine indoors.

The 2 shot vaccine drive-thru site will remain open at the TCF Center.

Either vaccine will also be offered at community sites by appointment only.

Duggan also announced a further sped up of eligibility, with every Detroiter over 50 being eligible for the vaccine on March 22. Then in April, every Detroiter with a chronic medical condition and everyone whose job requires them to be at a workplace will be eligible.

Finally, Duggan is projecting that the vaccine will be available to all Detroiters in May.

