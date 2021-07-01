Watch
NewsCoronavirusCOVID-19 Vaccine

Actions

Here are the prizes and rules for the MI Shot to Win vaccine sweepstakes

Posted at 9:43 AM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 10:06:57-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and several other organizations announced the "MI Shot to Win" sweepstakes, which is a lottery drawing for those who got or are getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Under the plan, there will be scholarship drawings, daily drawings and two drawings – one of $1 million and one of $2 million.

The daily drawings are for $50,000 and open to all eligible residents who the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination on the date corresponding to the $50k Daily Drawing.

On top of that, there is a $1 million drawing that you can enter between July 1-10 and is open to those who have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine between Dec. 1, 2020 and July 10, 2021.

Also, there is a $2 million drawing with entry between July 1 and Aug. 3 that is open to those who got a vaccination between Dec. 1, 2020 and July 10, 2021.

There are nine scholarship drawings that consist of a 4-year MET Charitable Tuition Program which is valued at $55,000 each. It may be used for tuition at a college or university in accordance with MET terms and conditions.

You can see the rules below.
MIShotToWin Rules by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub