Kresge Foundation commits $2 million to vaccine efforts and health equity in Detroit neighborhoods

(WXYZ) — The Kresge Foundation is committing $2 million to support COVID-19 vaccine efforts and health equity in Detroit's neighborhoods.

The foundation says $1 million of the money has already been targeted towards two efforts. $600,000 in funds will go towards federally qualified health centers, community development organizations, and human service agencies in city council districts 2 and 6. Those are in northwest and southwest Detroit and testing shows they have the city's highest COVID-19 case rates.

Those funds will support vaccine outreach and education, as well as transportation to vaccination sites. They will also be used to help connect residents with resources for a variety of basic needs, such as food, housing, and mental health services.

“COVID-19 is not over, especially in Black and Brown communities. Community organizations are telling us that there’s more to be done to get out the word in neighborhoods that vaccines are readily available, safe and save lives, and to help connect residents to them,” said Wendy Lewis Jackson, managing director of the Kresge Foundation’s Detroit Program in a news release. “The organizations we are supporting are trusted and familiar to Detroiters, and they will work alongside city efforts to reach residents closer to home and help us stem the resurgence of COVID-19.”

Among the 13 organizations receiving funds are ACCESS, Advantage Health Centers, Bridging Communities, and Sinai Grace Community Development Corporation.

The remaining $400,000 announced today will go to organizations to support community health organizations across the city leading outreach and access efforts. Those organizations will be named in the coming weeks.

Additional grants of $1 million to promote vaccine access and availability, including partnerships with the city of Detroit and other organizations, will be announced in the near future. They will be part of a $4.4 million commitment by the Kresge Foundation to support the equitable distribution of vaccines in 2021.

