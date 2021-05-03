Mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins this week with walk-in appointments across metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — The Congressional Black Caucus is holding mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout metro Detroit where no registration is required. The caucus' goal is to try and counter vaccine hesitancy.
There will be 12 locations in metro Detroit where you can get the shot. The Caucus is launching GOTV – Get out the vaccination – a play on "get out the vote" used during the election season.
"Look at the impact COVID has had on our economic survival in this country, and we cannot bring things back unless we get vaccinated," U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, from Michigan's 14th district, said.
Lawrence said there are over 2 million doses of the vaccine that are on the shelf in Michigan bvecause of vaccine hesitancy, particularly in the African American community.
She said the Congressional Black Caucus is leading by example to encourage residents to get their shots.
"First thing, the Congressional Black Caucus, we have gotten vaccinated, both shots," she said. "Secondly, the vaccine is safe, it is efficient, effective, and it's free. We are not going to have to require you to go through registration, and we're putting it in our communities."
Schools, churches, hospitals and Meijer are all partnering with the caucus to provide easy access, awareness and education.
The City of Detroit is also hosting the Good Neighbor Program, where you can earn a Meijer gift card for driving someone to get their vaccine.
As of right now, half of eligible Michiganders have gotten at least one dose, with the state shooting for at least 70% to reach herd immunity.
"We want to go to ball games, we want to have weddings. If you want those things, get vaccinated because if we get to 70%, we can walk around without our masks on, we can go to restaurants, we can go to ball games. Get on board," Lawrence said.
The events take place Monday through Saturday.
Below is a list of the locations and times for the clinics
Beaumont Service Center
- 26901 Beaumont Blvd., Southfield, MI 48033
- Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7th
- 10:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Henry Ford Mobile Site
- 14300 Oak Park Blvd., Oak Park, MI 48237
- Wednesday, May 5th
- 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
North Farmington Hills High School
- 32900 W 13 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334
- Saturday, May 8th
- 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
TCF Center
- 1 Washington Blvd., Detroit, MI 48226
- Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7th
- 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Farwell Recreation Center
- 2711 E. Outer Drive, Detroit, MI 48234
- Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7th
- 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Northwest Activity Center
- 18100 Meyers Rd, Detroit, MI 48235
- Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7th
- 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Samaritan Center
- 5555 Conner Ave., Detroit, MI 48213
- Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7th
- 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Jalen Rose Leadership Academy
- 15000 Trojan St., Detroit, MI 48235
- Thursday, May 6th
- 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Triumph Church
- 2760 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit, MI 48211
- Saturday, May 8th
- 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Community Health and Social Services (CHASS) Center
- 5635 W Fort St, Detroit, MI 48209
- Tuesday, May 4th 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM, 5:00 PM-7:00 PM; Wednesday, May 5th thru Friday May 7th 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM; Saturday, May 8th 9:00 AM-11:00 AM
- 10 Walk-in appointments per time block
Welcome Missionary Baptist Church
- 143 Oneida St, Pontiac, MI 48341
- Date: TBA later this week
- Time: TBA later this week
United Wholesale Mortgage
- 867 S. Blvd. E, Pontiac, MI 48341
- Date: TBA later this week
- Time: TBA later this week
