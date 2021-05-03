Mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins this week with walk-in appointments across metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — The Congressional Black Caucus is holding mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout metro Detroit where no registration is required. The caucus' goal is to try and counter vaccine hesitancy.

There will be 12 locations in metro Detroit where you can get the shot. The Caucus is launching GOTV – Get out the vaccination – a play on "get out the vote" used during the election season.

"Look at the impact COVID has had on our economic survival in this country, and we cannot bring things back unless we get vaccinated," U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, from Michigan's 14th district, said.

Lawrence said there are over 2 million doses of the vaccine that are on the shelf in Michigan bvecause of vaccine hesitancy, particularly in the African American community.

She said the Congressional Black Caucus is leading by example to encourage residents to get their shots.

"First thing, the Congressional Black Caucus, we have gotten vaccinated, both shots," she said. "Secondly, the vaccine is safe, it is efficient, effective, and it's free. We are not going to have to require you to go through registration, and we're putting it in our communities."

Schools, churches, hospitals and Meijer are all partnering with the caucus to provide easy access, awareness and education.

The City of Detroit is also hosting the Good Neighbor Program, where you can earn a Meijer gift card for driving someone to get their vaccine.

As of right now, half of eligible Michiganders have gotten at least one dose, with the state shooting for at least 70% to reach herd immunity.

"We want to go to ball games, we want to have weddings. If you want those things, get vaccinated because if we get to 70%, we can walk around without our masks on, we can go to restaurants, we can go to ball games. Get on board," Lawrence said.

The events take place Monday through Saturday.

Below is a list of the locations and times for the clinics

Beaumont Service Center



26901 Beaumont Blvd., Southfield, MI 48033

Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7th

10:30 AM - 2:00 PM

Henry Ford Mobile Site



14300 Oak Park Blvd., Oak Park, MI 48237

Wednesday, May 5th

8:00 AM - 3:00 PM

North Farmington Hills High School



32900 W 13 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334

Saturday, May 8th

9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

TCF Center



1 Washington Blvd., Detroit, MI 48226

Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7th

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Farwell Recreation Center



2711 E. Outer Drive, Detroit, MI 48234

Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7th

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Northwest Activity Center



18100 Meyers Rd, Detroit, MI 48235

Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7th

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Samaritan Center



5555 Conner Ave., Detroit, MI 48213

Monday, May 3rd thru Friday, May 7th

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Jalen Rose Leadership Academy



15000 Trojan St., Detroit, MI 48235

Thursday, May 6th

8:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Triumph Church



2760 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit, MI 48211

Saturday, May 8th

9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Community Health and Social Services (CHASS) Center



5635 W Fort St, Detroit, MI 48209

Tuesday, May 4th 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM, 5:00 PM-7:00 PM; Wednesday, May 5th thru Friday May 7th 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM; Saturday, May 8th 9:00 AM-11:00 AM

10 Walk-in appointments per time block

Welcome Missionary Baptist Church



143 Oneida St, Pontiac, MI 48341

Date: TBA later this week

Time: TBA later this week

United Wholesale Mortgage



867 S. Blvd. E, Pontiac, MI 48341

Date: TBA later this week

Time: TBA later this week

