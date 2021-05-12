Watch
NewsCoronavirusCOVID-19 Vaccine

Actions

Mayor Mike Duggan lays out Detroit's plan for vaccinating those 12 to 17-year-old against COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Stock photo
A coronavirus vaccine is now available in Russia.
vaccine
Posted at 2:32 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 14:32:57-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit has laid out their plans to vaccinate teens once the federal government gives the Pfizer vaccine available to those 12 to 17-years-old.

Mayor Mike Duggan laid out the plans during a Tuesday afternoon news conference. He says once the vaccine is approved for use to young adults, the city will have the Pfizer vaccine ready at all city vaccination locations the next day.

Under the city's plan, there are four rules that must be followed:

  1. Anyone aged 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when they get their shot.
  2. The parent or guardian must show ID
  3. The parent or guardian must sign a written consent form
  4. There will be no "Good Neighbor" reimbursement or anyone under the age of 18 who gets vaccinated

The FDA has approved emergency authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those 12 to 17-years-old. A CDC committee is scheduled to meet on the petition Wednesday. It is expected the full FDA could vote on the emergency approval as early as Thursday.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub