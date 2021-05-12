Mayor Mike Duggan lays out Detroit's plan for vaccinating those 12 to 17-year-old against COVID-19

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit has laid out their plans to vaccinate teens once the federal government gives the Pfizer vaccine available to those 12 to 17-years-old.

Mayor Mike Duggan laid out the plans during a Tuesday afternoon news conference. He says once the vaccine is approved for use to young adults, the city will have the Pfizer vaccine ready at all city vaccination locations the next day.

Under the city's plan, there are four rules that must be followed:

Anyone aged 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when they get their shot. The parent or guardian must show ID The parent or guardian must sign a written consent form There will be no "Good Neighbor" reimbursement or anyone under the age of 18 who gets vaccinated

The FDA has approved emergency authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those 12 to 17-years-old. A CDC committee is scheduled to meet on the petition Wednesday. It is expected the full FDA could vote on the emergency approval as early as Thursday.

