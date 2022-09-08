Meijer offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters targeting omicron variant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — COVID-19 vaccine boosters targeting the omicron variant are now available at Meijer.

The Midwestern grocery retailer says it recommends the public to receive the updated formula ahead of the holiday season.

We’re told flu shots, among other vaccines, can be administered during the same appointment as the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The pace of our household routines began to increase with the return to school and will extend through the holidays into the new year,” says Vice President of Pharmacy Jackie Morse. “Combining your flu and other vaccinations when receiving your updated COVID-19 booster not only saves time but can have real benefit as we look forward to spending time with friends or attending concerts, sporting events, and family gatherings.”

Meijer tells us the updated booster is available at all of its pharmacies in the Midwest, as are vaccines for shingles, meningitis, whooping cough, pneumonia, tetanus and more.

Those wishing to schedule an appointment may to do so online or by texting “COVID” or “flu” to 75049.