Michigan hits 60% COVID-19 vaccination mark, likely to miss 70% goal by July 4

(WXYZ) — Michigan now has 60% of residents with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The state hit the 60% mark on Thursday, exactly one month after it hit the 55% mark.



Under the original MI Vacc to Normal Challenge, the 60% vaccination mark mean indoor capacity at sports stadiums could increase to 25%, indoor capacity at conferences and banquet halls could be 25%, gym capacity would be 50% and the curfew would be lifted.

After the CDC changed its guidance on masks for fully-vaccinated people, the state changed its rules, ending outdoor capacity restrictions and increasing indoor capacity to 50% back on June 1. On July 1, all COVID-19 restrictions will end.

The state does has a goal of 70% vaccinated by July 4, but based on the latest data, it appears it will not hit that goal.

Michigan also has 48.7% of residents who are fully vaccinated, according to state data.