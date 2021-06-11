Watch
NewsCoronavirusCOVID-19 Vaccine

Actions

Michigan hits 60% COVID-19 vaccination mark, likely to miss 70% goal by July 4

items.[0].image.alt
Seth Wenig/AP
Alejandro Garcia, 16, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in West New York, N.J., Monday, April 19, 2021. New Jersey is opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 16 or older beginning today; only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for teenagers younger than 18. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
COVID-19 vaccine teens
Posted at 6:09 AM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 06:09:10-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan now has 60% of residents with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The state hit the 60% mark on Thursday, exactly one month after it hit the 55% mark.

Under the original MI Vacc to Normal Challenge, the 60% vaccination mark mean indoor capacity at sports stadiums could increase to 25%, indoor capacity at conferences and banquet halls could be 25%, gym capacity would be 50% and the curfew would be lifted.

After the CDC changed its guidance on masks for fully-vaccinated people, the state changed its rules, ending outdoor capacity restrictions and increasing indoor capacity to 50% back on June 1. On July 1, all COVID-19 restrictions will end.

The state does has a goal of 70% vaccinated by July 4, but based on the latest data, it appears it will not hit that goal.

Michigan also has 48.7% of residents who are fully vaccinated, according to state data.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub