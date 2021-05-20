Watch
Michigan lifting all outdoor capacity limits, increasing indoor capacity to 50% on June 1

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said all outdoor capacity limits will be lifted in Michigan on June 1 and all indoor gatherings will be limited to 50%, including weddings, conferences and more.

Whitmer said when the CDC changed its guidance on mask-wearing, they went back to the drawing board to change the MI Vacc to Normal plan.

On July 1, the broad mask mandate and gatherings order will be lifted and there will no longer be any broad mitigation measures during the pandemic, Whitmer said.

Currently, Michigan is at 56.8% of Michiganders, 4,600,119 people, with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. It's increased only 1.8% in the past 10 days.

"The vaccine is the best way to keep you and your family and the most vulnerable among us safe from COVID-19," Whitmer said at a press conference on Thursday.

