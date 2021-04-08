Need a ride to your COVID-19 vaccine appointment? Here are your options

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The race to get Americans vaccinated is underway and for some, the issue is not getting an appointment, but finding a ride to that appointment.
A study from the University of Michigan in 2017 found that one-third of people living in Detroit do not own a car. That becomes a huge hurdle when it comes to reaching the state's goal of vaccinating 70% of people to reach herd immunity.
The good news is, there are options for those looking for a ride. The majority of those options are free.
- SMART Bus is offering free rides to people in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb County. Some of the cities included in the program include Pontiac, Warren and Dearborn to name a few. While signing up for a vaccine appointment on Oakland or Macomb’s website, check that box indicating you need a ride and representative will call you. Or you can call SMARTS customer service line at 866-962-5515. Another option to look for rides to is to check out the SMART Flex app.
- The city of Detroit if offering $2 rides to TCF Center. Residents must call 313-230-0505 between 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule the round-trip. Rides must also be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Mayor Mike Duggan did state if you cannot afford $2 they will wave the charge.
- “Ride to Your Dose of Hope” is an initiative from the Michigan Public Transit Association to get bussing systems across Michigan to offer free rides. Some local agencies in southeast Michigan participating includes LETS Transportation in Livingston County, Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority and Lake Erie Transit In Monroe. People are encourage to contact their local transit agency or local health department to determine what transportation is available to them.