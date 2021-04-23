(WXYZ) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a bipartisan group of 42 attorneys general asking companies to stop the sale of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

Earlier this week, Nessel called on OfferUp, an online marketplace, to act immediately to stop the sales of fraudulent or blank vaccination cards.

The cards appear to be official and include the logos of the CDC and department of health, but using them violates state law.

The attorneys general also called on other companies like eBay, Shopify and more.

“Yet another platform is being used to prolong this pandemic,” Nessel said. “Earlier this month, I joined my colleagues in urging Twitter, eBay and Shopify to help prevent the sale of fraudulent vaccine cards to protect public health. I echo that sentiment with OfferUp and remind Michiganders to contact my office if you spot scams related to COVID-19.”

Nessel & 42 other attorneys general call on companies to stop sale of fake vaccination cards by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

