New COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens in Midtown Detroit

File
Posted at 9:42 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 09:42:02-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A new COVID-19 vaccine clinic has opened in Midtown Detroit for patients 55 and older, 50 years or older with chronic health conditions and essential workers.

The Central City Integrated Health clinic is located at 10 Peterboro St. in Detroit. To schedule and appointment, patients can call 1-313-831-3160.

“As a Detroit-based Federally Qualified Health Center, Central City Integrated Health has remained on the frontlines fighting the pandemic and directly helping patients who oftentimes are overlooked, including the chronically-homeless, those with mental illness and underserved minority populations,” said Central City Integrated Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jasper Gill in a press release.

“We greatly appreciate City of Detroit leadership, including Mayor Mike Duggan and Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair, for making sure our health center plays an important part in providing local residents with access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.”

