New Macomb County COVID-19 vaccination site in Warren opens Monday

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Macomb County is opening a new COVID-19 vaccination site at its Southwest Health Center in the Majestic Plaza in Warren.

The county health department says the site will begin administering vaccinations on Monday, March 29. This is the fourth county-affiliated vaccination site. Others include the site at the Verkuilen Building in Clinton Township, the Richmond-Lenox EMS drive-through site and the Sterling Heights Senior Center site.

“Our new site in Warren broadens our ability to offer a variety of locations in Macomb County, and improves access for eligible residents and workers in the county,” said Andrew Cox, director/health officer of the Macomb County Health Department. “We will continue to take a community-driven approach and will focus our efforts on providing a safe, convenient experience for anyone who receives their vaccine at this site, or any of the sites we support.”

“The opening of this new facility in Warren represents a perfect opportunity to continue to accelerate the distribution of vaccines in Macomb County,” said County Executive Mark Hackel. “Together with our sites that are already in place, along with additional opportunities on the horizon, we’re building a broad, strategic network of vaccination locations.”

Appointments are required; the county-affiliated sites are not open to walk-ups. To make an appointment, eligible residents and workers can use the online scheduler, which can be found at www.macombgov.org/covidvaccine . The online scheduler now offers eligible individuals the opportunity to choose the location where they wish to receive their vaccination.

The vaccine scheduler is available 24/7 and has new appointments added on a daily basis. Eligible individuals are encouraged to check the system frequently, as changes and additions are made in real time.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.