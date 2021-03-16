Nurse arrested for allegedly stealing COVID-19 vaccine at TCF Center in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police arrested a 40-year old nurse for allegedly stealing the COVID-19 vaccine while working at the TFC Center on Monday.

The case will be going to the Wayne County Prosecutor and police sources tell 7 Action News this could be two felony charges of theft of narcotics and theft inside of a building.

It is not known if she was taking the vaccine for family or friends or to sell it.

Police sources say the nurse would not answer questions and asked for an attorney. Sources say she remains in custody.

People have been trying for weeks to get the vaccine. It is considered as good as gold as a lifesaver for many and getting the world to herd immunity.

Detroit City Chief Operating Officer Hakim Berry tells 7 Action News there are protocols in place for safekeeping the vaccine, including guards escorting it while taken to nursing stations, accounting of inventory, and balancing the records.

The nurse was a contract employee among some 200 working at the TCF Center.

Berry also says they have a policy of if you see something say something and the word has gotten around the center about what happened.

TCF Center will administer some 4,700 vaccines today and, so far, 140,000 total.

People who got them today told 7 Action News the nurse should go to jail, and “she gets what she deserves.”

One nurse getting vaccinated today says she has immune issues and needs the vaccine to stay safe. She says she could lose an organ if she were to contract COVID-19.