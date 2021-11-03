Watch
NewsCoronavirusCOVID-19 Vaccine

Actions

Oakland County schedules school-aged COVID-19 vaccination clinics

items.[0].image.alt
vaccine
A coronavirus vaccine is now available in Russia.
vaccine
Posted at 4:25 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 16:25:58-04

(WXYZ) — Oakland County has released their list of school-aged COVID-19 clinics that will take place beginning next week.

Appointments are strongly recommended. You can obtain one at OaklandCountyVaccine.com or by calling 1-800-848-5533. Anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian present.

Here is the list of clinics:

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub