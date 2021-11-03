Oakland County schedules school-aged COVID-19 vaccination clinics

(WXYZ) — Oakland County has released their list of school-aged COVID-19 clinics that will take place beginning next week.

Appointments are strongly recommended. You can obtain one at OaklandCountyVaccine.com or by calling 1-800-848-5533. Anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian present.

Here is the list of clinics:

