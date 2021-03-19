Oakland County to use former soccer arena as mass vaccination site for up to 5k shots a day

(WXYZ) — Oakland County and United Wholesale Mortgage have teamed up to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the UWM Sports Complex in Pontiac next month.

The clinic will open on April 2 and the county expects to vaccinate 1,000-3,000 people per day, which has the capacity to increase to 5,000 appointments per day if the supply becomes available.

The vaccinations will be appointment-only for residents, and the health division will use the county's Save Your Spot list, which has about 600,000 registrations. To sign up for the Save Your Spot list, go to www.OaklandCountyVaccine.com.

“The UWM Sports Complex will give Oakland County Health Division the capacity to vaccinate thousands per day and will be accessible to many residents,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said. “Thank you to the United Wholesale Mortgage team for working with our Emergency Management and Homeland Security Department to stand up this vaccination site.”

The county selected the complex because of the large indoor space and central location with access to major freeways. It used to be the Ultimate Soccer Arena.