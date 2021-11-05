Parents have options for where to get children vaccinated

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you look at how health departments are planning to get vaccines out to children ages 5 to 11, you will see each has a unique plan.

The Oakland County Health Department announced it will be hosting clinics, many in schools. Wayne and Macomb Counties are holding clinics, but have not yet released any plans for school vaccination events.

Some parents have raised concerns that vaccination rates may lag without uniform planning, for example, by making the vaccine easily accessible in schools.

7 Action News asked parents what they are experiencing. We found some parents waiting in lines to get vaccinations. We found others made appointments at local clinics, their doctor’s offices, or pharmacies. We did not find anyone struggling at this time to get access.

“We actually made our appointment today,” said Lauren Alexander.

Alexander's children go to school in Livonia, which at this point does not have a vaccination event scheduled. She said she found an appointment easily.

Beaumont Health held a small vaccine clinic Friday as it announced it is now scheduling appointments for children 5 to 11-years-old beginning Friday, Nov. 12 to get vaccinated at its Troy and Southfield clinics. The children said they felt happy to get a shot.

“Hundreds of millions of people have gotten the vaccine and for the vast majority of people, and it is clear that for the vast vast majority of people, other than local reactions like arm pain or fever it is a safe vaccine,” said Dr. Bishara Freij, Chief of Pediatric Infectious Disease at Beaumont Hospital

A Kaiser Family Foundation survey found 66% of parents are hesitant to get their child the vaccine due to concerns about fertility. Dr. Freij says there is absolutely no evidence of such issues or reason to have that concern.

“There is no biological reason to even think this could be a problem, so that is somebody generated this myth and it is unfortunate how it has taken off,” said Dr. Freij.

