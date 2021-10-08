Parents react as Pfizer seeks approval for COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11

LAKE ORION, Mich. (WXYZ) — Families are happy and to be back outside and enjoying the festive season.

“For her to be able to safely do things. It’s good,” said Cyerra Byse.

She stopped by the Halloween Stroll at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion with her children and friends, with masks on.

“I can’t control where everybody else goes. I can just protect my household,” she adds.

Another layer of protection could be coming soon for Cyerra Byse and her kids. Pfizer and BioNtech are asking the FDA to approve the vaccine for childcare 5 to 11 for emergency use authorizations.

“It's a great milestone and I’m waiting on the FDA to approve it,” says Dr. Bassel Salman.

He’s a pediatric Hospitalists and pediatric pulmonologist with Beaumont Health. He says the vaccine is safe for younger children.

“Believe it or not, younger children have healthy organs, so they can probably deal better with medications and vaccines,” said Dr. Salman.

Parents shared with us how they feel about a COVID-19 vaccine for their little ones.

“I think we will get it. Once it’s out and approved,” said Chelsea Gosselin.

One father tells us his 5-year-old will not be getting the shot.

“Absolutely not! Right now she is healthy. You don’t need a vaccine for everything.” said Tyler Rubio.

Byse tells us vaccines aren’t uncommon for her 4-year-old daughter.

“She gets vaccines regularly and I do make sure she gets the flu shots. So to make sure she is protected at school I wouldn’t mind giving it to her,” she adds.

At the moment her daughter is not old enough for the vaccine that is up for approval.

In a statement from K-12 Alliance of Michigan, executive director Robert McCann says: “Anything that helps ensure our students are able to safely stay inside of classrooms where they learn best is a step in the right direction. We look forward to having health officials provide guidance on when and how those vaccines will be made available.”

The FDA will now have to decide if there’s enough evidence that the shots are safe and will work for younger children. An independent expert panel is expected to debate the evidence at the end of the month.

