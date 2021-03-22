Washtenaw County introduces new self-scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointment system

(WXYZ) — The Washtenaw County Health Department is beginning a new scheduling process for the COVID-19 as statewide eligibility expands on Monday.

The process will allow online, self-scheduling for mass vaccination sites in Ypsilanti and Chelsea.

“We are thrilled vaccine supplies are starting to improve for us as well as other providers. We also recognize there are still challenges,” says Jimena Loveluck, MSW, health officer with Washtenaw County Health Department. “Statewide prioritization and limited supplies have not allowed us to reach all of our essential workers and higher-risk community members, and we continue implementing strategies to increase access and strengthen equitable distribution.”

Appointments are eligible in early April for those who are eligible beginning Monday, which includes everyone 50 and up, and those who are 16 and up with health conditions.

The new scheduling system will allow people to make appointments for upcoming clinics as they become available.

New appointments will be added weekly or as existing ones are canceled.

Click here to schedule an appointment

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.