Wayne County offering to replace lost, damaged COVID-19 vaccination cards

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Wayne County Health Department will provide residents with a replacement COVID-19 vaccination card if the original has been lost or destroyed.

A resident can request a replacement card by calling the Wayne County Health Department Clinic at 734-727-7100.

Staff will verify the resident’s vaccination record through the state database and then issue a new card, which can be picked up at the Wayne County Public Health Clinic .

If a resident has not yet received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, Wayne County can provide them with a copy of their vaccination record they can take to their second dose appointment.

They will receive a new card at their second dose appointment.

