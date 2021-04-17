Wayne County-run COVID-19 vaccine clinics to accept walk-up appointments; 2 new sites added

(WXYZ) — The Wayne County Health Department all county-run COVID-19 vaccine clinics will accept walk-up appointments during regular clinic hours.

The county is also adding two new vaccination sites – one in Belleville and another in Flat Rock – which will increase the county's weekly capacity to as many as 20,000 doses administered through four clinics.

The Belleville Clinic will open Monday, April 19 at Wayne County Community College-Ted Scott Campus, 9555 Haggerty Road, Belleville, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Flat Rock clinic will also open Monday and will be located at the Flat Rock Community Center, 1 Maguire Street, Flat Rock. The Flat Rock clinic will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

There are also clinics at Taylor at the Wayne County Community College – Downriver Campus at 21000 Northline Rd.

All county sites will accept residents and workers age 16 and older from all Wayne County communities. People can still schedule a vaccination appointment by calling 1-866-610-3885.

They are offering either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

“Our goal is to get as many shots in arms as fast as we can, and to make it easy for our residents to do that,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans. “We have vaccine. We have four regional clinics. Now is the time for everyone to get vaccinated. The surest way we can put this pandemic behind us is for everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination locations, visit www.waynecounty.com/covid19 or call 1-866-610-3885 to schedule an appointment.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.