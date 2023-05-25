Watch Now
COVID pill Paxlovid gets full FDA approval after more than a year of emergency use

Stephanie Nano/AP
The anti-viral drug Paxlovid is displayed in New York, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Stephanie Nano)
Posted at 1:22 PM, May 25, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators have given full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 pill Paxlovid. Thursday's action means the drug has now been fully vetted by the U.S. government and can remain on the market indefinitely.

Millions of Americans have received Paxlovid since it was granted emergency authorization in late 2021.

It's become the go-to treatment for adults and older children. The FDA's approval is only for adults who are at high risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19.

The drug is still available for children under emergency use.

