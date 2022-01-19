Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Cpl. Ernest Robinson of the Wayne County Sheriff's Department dies at 50

items.[0].image.alt
Wayne County Sheriff's Department
An undated photo of Wayne County Sheriff's Department Cpl. Ernest Robinson.
Ernest Robinson
Posted at 7:14 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 19:15:54-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A member of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department has died, Sheriff Raphael Washington said.

Cpl. Ernest Robinson died Tuesday after contracting COVID-19, the sheriff said. Robinson was 50 years old.

Robinson, a veteran in law enforcement, had been with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department for 26 years.

He often sang the national anthem at ceremonies with the sheriff’s department, with one of the most recent events being about a month ago.

Robinson is the fifth member of the department whose death was related to COVID-19, including former Sheriff Benny Napoleon. The vaccination status’ of those members were not disclosed.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus Vaccine Resources & Information

State of Michigan COVID-19 vaccine hub City of Detroit COVID-19 vaccine hub Lapeer County COVID-19 vaccine hub Lenawee County COVID-19 vaccine hub Livingston County COVID-19 vaccine hub Macomb County COVID-19 vaccine hub Monroe County COVID-19 vaccine hub Oakland County COVID-19 vaccine hub Sanilac County COVID-19 vaccine hub St. Clair County COVID-19 vaccine hub Washtenaw County COVID-19 vaccine hub Wayne County COVID-19 vaccine hub