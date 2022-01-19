Cpl. Ernest Robinson of the Wayne County Sheriff's Department dies at 50

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A member of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department has died, Sheriff Raphael Washington said.

Cpl. Ernest Robinson died Tuesday after contracting COVID-19, the sheriff said. Robinson was 50 years old.

Robinson, a veteran in law enforcement, had been with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department for 26 years.

He often sang the national anthem at ceremonies with the sheriff’s department, with one of the most recent events being about a month ago.

Robinson is the fifth member of the department whose death was related to COVID-19, including former Sheriff Benny Napoleon. The vaccination status’ of those members were not disclosed.

