Detroit artist creates paintings to raise money for restaurants

(WXYZ) — A celebrated artist in the Detroit area is making a difference for restaurant workers.

Tony Roko created the "Restaurant Relief Fund" to help people in the hospitality industry recover from the financial hit of the pandemic.

Here's how it works. Roko created a series of paintings inspired by some of his favorite restaurants, bartenders and chefs.

The paintings are on display and the prints are for sale at restaurants including Grey Ghost, SheWolf, Apparatus Room and Karl's.

To buy one, all you have to do is scan the QR code on display and it will take you to the Art of Roko online store to complete your purchase.

A portion of each sale goes directly to restaurant workers at the establishment where you found the painting.

When you buy one, you get a signed, limited-edition piece of art.

For more information, click here.

