Detroit bartender shares tips, rules for those celebrating St. Patrick's Day

(WXYZ) — A Detroit bartender is asking people to be patient and follow the rules if you're heading out for St. Patrick's Day.

Related: Metro Detroit bars aim for busy but safe, socially-distant St. Patrick's Day celebrations

Mikey Nichols, a bartender at The Old Shillelagh, said St. Patrick's Day in a pandemic is a "different beast being worked in an exclusive time."

Bars are allowed to be open for indoor service, which is different from last St. Patrick's Day, but there is 50% capacity.

"There will be a line. The capacity is 50% inside and we can't 'squeeze people in,'" he wrote. "If all of the seats are full, then please be patient. We can't move things faster."

This year will also be different as people can't move around or stand like they normally do, and you have to be seated to be served. You have to be seated at The Old Shillelagh to be served. They are only serving tables and only serving people seated at the bar.

"I can't help you if you walk up to the bar," he wrote.

Another important rule to follow - wear your mask at any time you're not seated. This has been a rule since restaurants have been open, and it'll be enforced during St. Patrick's Day.

"If you’re going to your table, leaving your table to leave the bar, or going to the bathroom, please have your mask on. Above your nose and under your chin," he wrote. "I love working and having that ability to."

He said if you choose not to wear your mask or not wear it correctly, someone could see it, report it, and the bar could be shut down.

Finally, there won't be a dance floor. There will be a DJ, but people will have to enjoy the music at the table.

I appreciate you reading this. Love you. Can’t wait to serve you this during this weird version of a great holiday!!" he wrote.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

