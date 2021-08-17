Detroit begins administering third-dose of Pfizer & Moderna vaccinations, scheduling open now

(WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced that scheduling is now open for those who are immunocompromised and will need a COVID-19 booster shot.

Detroiters who have been fully vaccinated for at least six months and have compromised immune systems can now call to schedule their third dose.

The move comes just three days after the CDC approved Pfizer and Moderna for third doses for those with immune issues.

Initially, the third shots will be available starting Tuesday only at the TCF Center drive through with a scheduled appointment, which can be made by calling 313-230-0505.

“What we are seeing in Florida and other southern states today is what is headed our way,” said Duggan said Monday. “As they have since the beginning of the pandemic, Detroiters are going to have the fastest and most convenient access to the vaccine SO they can remain protected. Just as we did before, we will expand access as quickly as the CDC and State allow.”

The city says scheduling an appointment is the "same easy process" it has been since the beginning of the vaccination process.

Residents will call 313-230-0505 and be asked four simple questions before scheduling their appointment:

Are you a Detroit resident?

Is your immune system limited or compromised?

Did you receive Pfizer or Moderna?

When was your second vaccination shot?

Each person receiving his or her shot should bring their vaccination card with them so it can be updated to reflect the third dose.

Detroit's Good Neighbor initiative is still in effect; anyone who drives a Detroit resident to receive their third dose is also eligible to receive a $50 gift card if they register as the person’s Good Neighbor at the time the appointment is made.

Good Neighbors also can still receive cards if they bring a Detroit resident to their first dose and have scheduled in advance. Good Neighbors can call 313-230-0505 to register and they will need to have the information of the person they will be driving to their appointment. Cards can be used like any credit card and will not be replaced if lost.

CVS and Walgreens are currently issuing the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people with weakened immunity systems, like Mary Ann Massard.

"I feel like I've done everything i can do at this point now to protect myself," she said over the weekend.

As of Sunday, Detroit still lags well behind the rest of the state on vaccination rates.

About 34.1% of people ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated, and 41.7% of Detroiters 12 and up have received at least one dose.

The rollout for the third shot across the country is taking place after the CDC voted to start administering Pfizer and Moderna booster shots to those who are immunocompromised.

Dr. Matthew Sims with Beaumont Health said similar symptoms should be expected with the third shot. He recommends everyone who's immunocompromised to talk with their doctor.

"With the first shot, the side effects were low, with the second shot they were a little higher. The third shot, they may still be a little high, we don't know, because not many people have gotten the third shot yet," he said.

