Detroit expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility at the TCF Center to all residents 16+

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in the city to all residents ages 16 and up, Mayor Duggan announced on Monday.

Eligible residents can call 313-230-0505 to schedule an appointment at the TCF Center.

The mayor also announced the city will be distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Northwest Activities Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday. Residents who want the one-dose vaccine can request it when they call to make an appointment. The Northwest Activities Center is located at 18100 Meyers.

According to a press release from the city, as Detroit receives more of the J&J vaccines, they will expand the hours of operation at the Northwest Activities Center as a second major vaccine site.

Current list of those eligible to call and make an appointment:

Any Detroiter age 16 or older

Any worker working a jobsite in the City of Detroit

