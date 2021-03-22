Detroit expands COVID vaccine eligibility to those living or working in city who report to job site

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is opening up vaccine eligibility to all workers 18 and over who live or work in the city of Detroit.

Duggan says it will be open to anyone whose job requires them to leave their home and be on a job site. These vaccines will be given at the TCF Center. Any eligible worker can call the city's vaccine scheduling number at 313-230-0505 to set up an appointment.

From the city:

The full list of eligible individuals who can schedule appointments at TCF now includes:



NEW: Anyone living or working in Detroit for an employer who requires them to report to a work site

NEW: Any Detroit resident age 16 or older with a disability or underlying medical condition, as well as their caregiver and/or guardian.

Any resident of the City of Detroit who is age 50 or older

Employees of the City of Detroit or city-related agencies who are working from their regular job site (Employees working from home are not eligible at this time)

Paid and unpaid persons in health care settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials working in Detroit

Members of the city’s disabled community

The vaccinations will also be opened up to anyone over the age of 16 with a pre-existing health condition. They will just have to show evidence of their health condition. This also applies to their caregivers or guardians. However, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those 16 and 17-years-old.

Duggan also says that if a company has more than 100 people who need the vaccine, they will come to you. Duggan says the Detroit Health Department will more than likely vaccinate with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Those businesses can call the Detroit Means Business call center at (844) 333-8249 to have a day of vaccination set up.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit, a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.